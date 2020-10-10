Two more steel bridges to ease N-Circle traffic

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NEARLY four months after the inauguration of the steel bridge at Punjagutta, the GHMC has proposed two more near the graveyard, opposite Chutneys at Nagarjuna Circle (N-Circle), to ease traffic congestion. The new bridges are being constructed at an estimated cost of `17 crore, which includes Rs 6 lakh for land acquisition.

One of the bridges would offer a dedicated access road from the NFCL Junction, leading directly into the Punjagutta graveyard. The other bridge has been proposed from the graveyard’s main gate towards the high-tension (HT) power lines on Road no. 1, Banjara Hills.

GHMC officials told Express that the construction of the steel bridge from NFCL Junction to the graveyard was necessary because many visitors attending funerals at the burial ground resorted to parking their vehicles on the main road, causing traffic congestion. Motorists proceeding from Mehdipatnam or Punjagutta X-Roads towards the KBR Park Junction spend hours stuck in traffic due to this.

The idea is to ensure that visitors at the graveyard are taken straight into its premises, so that they don’t park their vehicles on the main road. The total length of this steel bridge is 140 metres.

The second steel bridge from the graveyard to HT lines aims to ease traffic from the NFCL Junction to KBR Park Junction. The GHMC will also be taking up widening works on the main road stretch between these two points.

The proposed widening will be taken up to 150 metres from the graveyard towards Road no.1, Banjara Hills. The stretch will be widened from 2.5 metres to six metres, and converted into a three-lane road. Two properties are being acquired by the GHMC for the proposed work.