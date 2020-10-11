Outsourced Tellapur Nursery staff go on strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 90 outsourced gardeners and plant nursery maintainers from Tellapur Nursery of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority (HMDA) went on strike on Saturday.

The workers alleged that they were not being paid any wages for the past three months. Some of the workers have been working at the nursery for the last 15 years.

Many of the women workers are young mothers who are finding it difficult to feed their children amid the pandemic due to the lack of salary.