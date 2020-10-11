STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pedestrian killed, another injured as speeding Ferrari ran amok in Hyderabad

The car jumped into the footpath, after its driver lost control and ran over people on the footpath, the police said. 

Published: 11th October 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 06:21 PM

As per the records, the car TS 08FP is registered in the name of MEGHA ENGG & INFRA LTD and has valid documents. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A speeding Ferrari car ran amok, killing a pedestrian and injuring another at Madhapur on Sunday afternoon.

As per the records, the car TS 08FP is registered in the name of MEGHA ENGG & INFRA LTD and has valid documents, while police are verifying if the driver has a valid driving licence.

Madhapur police registered a case against the driver Naveen Kumar Goud and seized the vehicle. 

According to police, the vehicle, while moving on the 100 feet road at Madhapur, Naveen Kumar Goud lost control of the vehicle and it swerved to the left and jumped on the footpath, after a crash.

It ran over two persons walking on the footpath and further went ahead and came to a halt. 

Police found Paleti Yesu (50) received severe injuries and died on the spot, while Shaik Jilani(26) received multiple injuries and has been rushed to a hospital.

Further investigation is underway, said Madhapur Inspector P. Ravindra Prasad.

