Prisoner who fled from Gandhi Covid ward held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the four prisoners who escaped from Gandhi Hospital in August, while undergoing treatment for Covid-19, was arrested by Cyberabad police at Balanagar on Saturday.

The accused, M Somasundar, stole nine bikes after his escape. Police recovered all nine bikes Somasundar stole from different parts of the city. Police found that he used medicines that were given to him at Gandhi Hospital and recovered from Covid-19.

Apart from Somasundar, Mohd Arbaz (serving remand in a robbery case), Mohd Javed (undergoing trial in a theft case) and Parvatham Narsaiah (convict in a rape case), also escaped from the prison ward at the hospital.

On August 26, they made their way out of the ward through the window and climbed down with the help of bedsheets and pipelines. Narsaiah went on his way, while the other three travelled to Gulbarga, where they stayed together for a week. Arbaz and Javed stayed back in Gulbarga and Somasundar returned to Hyderabad three weeks ago.