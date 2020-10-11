STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman seeks MEA’s help to rescue son from Saudi jail

A woman in Hyderabad has sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs to bring her son back from Saudi Arabia.

Published: 11th October 2020 11:55 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A woman in Hyderabad has sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs to bring her son back from Saudi Arabia. Her son was jailed for nearly three years after he was allegedly cheated by a Pakistani national. 

Old Malakpet resident Iqbal Unnisa said her son Viquar Ahmed, who has been in Saudi Arabia for more than a decade, wanted to start his own business after working for a private company for years. He decided to get into the mobile phone selling business and took a loan from a Palestinian national, Rashad Alhaj, to kickstart his venture. 

Unnisa said a Pakistani national, Faisal, along with another Yemeni national, cheated him by supplying him duplicate phones. They allegedly fled the country after cheating Ahmed. “My son’s business partner filed a cheating case against my son. He was arrested for non-payment of amount he owed, and on September 2017, he was shifted to Dhaban Jail Tarik Madina and later shifted to Sumeshi Jeddah Makkah,” said Unnisa.

Ahmed was recently released a few months ago due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country, and his living conditions have worsened since then. “He is staying there without food and accommodation. There is no case of inquiry on the Pakstani or Yemeni national,” she said. “Kindly ask the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to rescue my son and bring him back as soon as possible as I have not seen or  heard from him since the past seven years,” she added.

