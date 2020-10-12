Hyderabad civic body to procure 650 more SATs for garbage collection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to carry out door-to-door collection and transportation of solid waste in a more effective manner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon be procuring another 650 Swachh Auto Tippers (SAT). At present, around 2,500 SATs are being operated in the GHMC limists under driver-cum-owner scheme.

The 650 new SATs, to be procured in a span of two months, would be pressed into service in all the six zones of the GHMC.

The vehicles would be hydraulically operated with closed type container, and with windows and separators for segregation of wet and dry waste in compliance with the 2016 Waste Management Rules ules. They will be fitted with a public address system, as well as an integrated GPS equipment with geo-fencing software solution for a period of six years.

According to GHMC officials, the selected agencies will bear the annual maintenance cost of the vehicles for a period of three years.