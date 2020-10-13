STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Helping people connect 

Telebu, a communication solutions company, has seen a spurt of users this lockdown, and plans to hire around 300 employees in the next three months.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
HYDERABAD: Showing that retrenchment is not the norm across industries, a Gachibowli-based company is looking for people to join their team. Telebu, a communication solutions company, has seen a spurt of users this lockdown, and plans to hire around 300 employees in the next three months.

Speaking to Express, the company’s founder, Satya Yeramsetti, said: “We offer seven key enterprise communication products. We differentiate ourselves from our competitors by offering the complete bouquet of products on a subscription model with no strings attached. Every product that carries the Telebu label is manufactured in India.”

Some of the offerings of the company are Grptalk, an audio-conferencing app, and TelebuJoin, a video conferencing app. Through the former, more than 50,000 persons can be connected to one call. Through the latter, around 100 persons can take part in a meeting.

Political parties form a major chunk of the company’s users. As one-to-one interactions have become difficult, politicians are using digital platforms to address party workers and voters. “This is where we come in. Political parties like TRS, TDP, INC, BJP and NCP have used our product. Through our conferencing platforms, we have enabled political leaders to convey messages to other members who can be living anywhere in the country. We also provide bulk SMS and IVR services. If a leader wants to gauge the popularity of a particular candidate in an area, we provide digital polling services through which people can select their choice and provide feedback,” said Satya.

In case of Grptalk, only the person who initiates the call has to download the app, thus making it more secure than other players in which all the connected users have to download the app, added the company founder. Besides political parties and SMEs, another area where the app has garnered users is the farming sector. “This pandemic has made it difficult for agro-chemical companies reach farmers who live in villages. They need to relay information regarding sowing and fertilizers during every crop season.

Since the internet connectivity is not good in some remote places, our app gives the option of connecting everyone through audio calls,” added Satya. Telebu was founded in June 2018 but its foundation was laid way back in 2003 with the inception of SMSCountry. Apart from Hyderabad, the company has branches in India and overseas. It’s been over 17 years since Satya started his entrepreneurial journey, during which he founded multiple companies.

Know the platform
— Kakoli Mukherjee
