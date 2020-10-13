Himayatsagar floodgates likely to be lifted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The floodgates of Himayatsagar reservoir are likely to be lifted if hits a level of 1763 feet, depending upon inflows in the catchment areas. Due to the recent heavy rains, the water level in the reservoir touched 1762 feet (2.603 TMC) as on Monday evening. The full tank level (FTL) of Himayatsagar is 1763.50 feet with a capacity of 2.968 TMC.

HMWS&SB managing director M Dana Kishore has alerted the district administration of Hyderabad and Rangareddy as well as the GHMC and police to secure any hutments along the course of the Musi. Those residing downstream of the Himayatsagar reservoir will be alerted. The Himayatsagar’s floodgates were last opened in 2010.