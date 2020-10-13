Man dies in pile-up, scooter catches fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an accident involving multiple vehicles, a scooter caught fire and its rider died after a speeding Brezza car collided with it at a junction at Choutuppal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH on Monday. A pillion rider and three others received injuries, while four vehicles were damaged in the incident.

According to the police, as the Brezza approached the junction, the driver lost control and ploughed into the vehicles there. It hit a scooter and the rider Nagaraju, along with the pillion rider, fell onto the road. The vehicle immediately caught fire due to leakage of fuel. Nagaraju received severe injuries on the head and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.