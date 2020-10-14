STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

11 dead , including two-month-old child, as Hyderabad continues to get heavy showers for second straight day

To drain out rainwater, two flood gates of Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted to release 1,300 cusecs of water downstream, into River Musi.

Published: 14th October 2020 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Scenes from Hyderabad as heavy showers lash city (Photo | EPS)

Scenes from Hyderabad as heavy showers lash city (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

At least 11 people have died in Hyderabad following incessant rains that lashed the city, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

Eight persons, including a child, were crushed to death while three persons were injured after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area while three people lost their lives after wall of a house collapsed in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad last night, following heavy rainfall in the city, 

DCP south zone Gajarao Bhupal said that eight people were killed and three persons sustained severe injuries in the Bandlaguda boulder crash incident.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who visited the site tweeted that nine people were killed in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell.

"The rains this year have been unprecedented & I appeal to all of you to stay indoors. If you are facing any difficulties, you can reach out to me on phone. All my corporators and MLAs are on field & will be there for whatever is required." he tweeted.

To drain out rainwater, two floodgates of Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted to release 1,300 cusecs of water downstream, into River Musi.

Based on inflows, more gates would be lifted subsequently at midnight. Last time the floodgates were lifted was in 2010. Himayathsagar has a total of 17 floodgates.

Earlier, the doppler radar images from the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had suggested the likelihood of very heavy rain in Hyderabad which has been inundated for two days now. 

The Met Office had also issued an overnight 'red' weather warning across Telangana for Tuesday night and has extended its orange alert till Wednesday.

Rainwater entered several houses in Hassan Nagar, Tallabkatta, Osmannagar, and Teegalkunta areas. Colonies in Meerpet and Balapur, Asifnagar and Tolichowki areas were also inundated in knee-deep water.

(With ENS inputs) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rains Hyderabad Showers
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp