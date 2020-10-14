11 dead , including two-month-old child, as Hyderabad continues to get heavy showers for second straight day

By Online Desk

At least 11 people have died in Hyderabad following incessant rains that lashed the city, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

Eight persons, including a child, were crushed to death while three persons were injured after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area while three people lost their lives after wall of a house collapsed in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad last night, following heavy rainfall in the city,

DCP south zone Gajarao Bhupal said that eight people were killed and three persons sustained severe injuries in the Bandlaguda boulder crash incident.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who visited the site tweeted that nine people were killed in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell.

"The rains this year have been unprecedented & I appeal to all of you to stay indoors. If you are facing any difficulties, you can reach out to me on phone. All my corporators and MLAs are on field & will be there for whatever is required." he tweeted.

#HyderabadRains I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar... pic.twitter.com/EVQCBdNTvB — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

To drain out rainwater, two floodgates of Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted to release 1,300 cusecs of water downstream, into River Musi.

Based on inflows, more gates would be lifted subsequently at midnight. Last time the floodgates were lifted was in 2010. Himayathsagar has a total of 17 floodgates.

Hyderabad saw rescue operations across the night. Seen here is Malkajigiri SHO and team rescuing 30 families, with several senior citizens from Shirdi Nagar, Patel Nagar, Vasanthapuri colony #HyderabadRains #HyderabadFloods pic.twitter.com/2K6Fp3uvO6 — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) October 14, 2020

Earlier, the doppler radar images from the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had suggested the likelihood of very heavy rain in Hyderabad which has been inundated for two days now.

The Met Office had also issued an overnight 'red' weather warning across Telangana for Tuesday night and has extended its orange alert till Wednesday.

Rainwater entered several houses in Hassan Nagar, Tallabkatta, Osmannagar, and Teegalkunta areas. Colonies in Meerpet and Balapur, Asifnagar and Tolichowki areas were also inundated in knee-deep water.



(With ENS inputs)