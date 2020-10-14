Fighting cyber attacks in a smart, data-sensible way

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ripu Bajwa , Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, gives tips to for companies to prevent their businesses from cyber-attacks during work-from-home.

Data smart: Loss of critical data has the power to not just cripple a business in no time but also damage its reputation for long term. Hence, instead of relying on traditional methods of data security i.e. identify, protect, detect, respond and recover, organisations must imbibe the state of the art resilience strategies i.e. learn, respond, monitor and anticipate.

New mindset: Adopt a security strategy ingrained in product mindset. Companies need to transform into a data-first and product first mindset organisation to stay competitive in the future. Security is not just a prevention tool, but one that needs to be incorporated into the product design.

Right digital partner: As per a report by Vanson Bourne, organisations which relied on more than one data protection solution provider were four times more vulnerable to a cyber-incident that prevents data access. Businesses must choose a single technology partner that delivers multi-platform security.