STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi inspects rain-affected areas, tells citizens to stay indoors

The AIMIM chief gave a lift to stranded passengers in the Shamshabad area in the outskirts of Hyderabad and that he was on his way to other parts of the city for further inspection.

Published: 14th October 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi inspects rain-affected areas in Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi inspects rain-affected areas in Hyderabad. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit the streets to do spot inspections of affected areas on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday as rains lashed Hyderabad resulting in widespread inundation and few deaths. 

Owaisi visited the spot at Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda where a boundary wall collapsed resulting in the death of 9 people including a two-month-old baby. Owaisi took to Twitter, to provide an update: "I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2."

He also said that he gave a lift to stranded passengers in the Shamshabad area in the outskirts of Hyderabad and that he was on his way to other parts of the city for further inspection. Meanwhile, he appealed citizens to stay indoors.

"The rains this year have been unprecedented & I appeal to all of you to stay indoors. If you are facing any difficulties, you can reach out to me on phone. All my corporators and MLAs are on field & will be there for whatever is required," he said in another tweet.

AIMIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala also inspected various affected areas on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad rains Hyderabad deluge Hyderabad floods
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp