Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi inspects rain-affected areas, tells citizens to stay indoors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit the streets to do spot inspections of affected areas on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday as rains lashed Hyderabad resulting in widespread inundation and few deaths.

Owaisi visited the spot at Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda where a boundary wall collapsed resulting in the death of 9 people including a two-month-old baby. Owaisi took to Twitter, to provide an update: "I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2."

The rains this year have been unprecedented & I appeal to all of you to stay indoors. If you are facing any difficulties, you can reach out to me on phone. All my corporators and MLAs are on field & will be there for whatever is required — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

He also said that he gave a lift to stranded passengers in the Shamshabad area in the outskirts of Hyderabad and that he was on his way to other parts of the city for further inspection. Meanwhile, he appealed citizens to stay indoors.

AIMIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala also inspected various affected areas on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.