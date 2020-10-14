Hyderabad rains: KTR asks officials to evacuate people in low-lying areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and others, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao urged officials to monitor inundated places and evacuate people in low-lying areas.

Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who was also present during the meeting, instructed GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin MLAs and other elected representatives and officials to be available in the field and continuously monitor and coordinate relief measures.

Rama Rao requested the DGP and the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda (Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar, Mahesh Bhagwat respectively) to monitor inundated areas/roads and ensure appropriate traffic diversions are in place. He asked the officials to ensure food, water, and other essentials are available at relief shelters. Doctors from Basthi Dawakhanas will be stationed at relief camps.

Rama Rao also stated that several trees and electricity poles were uprooted due to the deluge. He asked the TSSPDCL officials to coordinate with MAUD and police departments to ensure power is restored at the earliest.

The Sircilla MLA asked the HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore to ensure all stormwater drains are functional, all manholes are guarded properly, and to take precautions to prevent drinking water contamination.

As for the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy District Collectors, Sweta Mohanty and Amoy Kumar, KTR directed them to coordinate with the Police Dept and MAUD Dept to evacuate people residing in low-lying areas and on the banks of nalas and the Musi river to relief shelters.

GHMC officials were asked to inspect under-construction buildings and take necessary precautions where cellars are dug. He also asked the GHMC and Police Dept to coordinate and shift the homeless to relief shelters.

The minister directed officials to evacuate residents from the flood-affected areas and shift them to nearby community halls and function halls. People living in low-lying areas need to be alert as the gates of Himayatsagar and Hussain Sagar were lifted to release the floodwater.

He asked officials to take complete precautions while conducting rescue operations. He asked the officials to evacuate people from old and dilapidated buildings as a precautionary measure.

Public representatives and officials across the GHMC limits are already on the ground, trying to normalize the situation in the city, said a release. KTR also instructed GHMC officials to double the number of Annapurna meals served in the city and also serve dinner too where there is need.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Dy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, MAUD Prl Secy Arvind Kumar, HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore and EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati participated in the meeting. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and Police Commissioners also attended the meeting via teleconference.