Plasma donors are like vaccine for COVID-19, says Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar said that plasma donors, who recovered from Covid, were themselves the vaccine for the virus, until a new vaccine is invented. He urged all those who recovered from the disease to come forward and donate plasma, while speaking at an event organised by the Cyberabad police to felicitate plasma donors.

Santosh Kumar, along with Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, released a song meant to create awareness on plasma donation at the Cyberabad commissionerate on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, Santosh recalled how his wife who was infected by dengue a year ago was able to recover after his associates donated platelets to her.

He appealed to Covid warriors to take the message to their families and inspire more people to save lives.

“We understand the importance of such acts only when we personally go through a crisis. I urge people to come forward in big numbers and donate plasma,” said Santosh Kumar.

The Cyberabad police have set up a Covid helpline to facilitate donors and receivers. So far, around 2,700 people have donated plasma through them. Sajjanar said that the initiative was taken up owing to the dire need for plasma. “It has evoked a good response,” he said.