Hyderabad rains: Missing postal employee's body found in lake, death toll rises to 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of postal employee J Sunder Raj, who had been missing since Tuesday evening due to the heavy rains in Hyderabad, was traced in Nagole lake on Thursday.

Sunder Raj, who worked as a postman at the GSI Bandlaguda post office, was out delivering letters on Tuesday when he went missing. With this, the death toll in Hyderabad and its surroundings has reached 26, while seven more people are still missing.

According to police, Sunder Raj reported to the post office on Tuesday and left to deliver letters in Beat no.3, which is assigned to him. He was to deliver letters at Jaipuri Colony, Nuvvulabanda, APCO Colony and Hanuman Nagar areas in his beat.

Meanwhile, as it suddenly started raining heavily, he was informed by his superiors to return any undelivered letters at the post office the next day, if he could not make it to the post office in the evening due to the rain.

On Wednesday, it was found that he did not return home. Immediately, a complaint was lodged by Arram Sreeramulu, Sub-Post Master at LB Nagar police station.

While searching, his body was found in Nagole lake on Thursday. The body has been shifted for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.