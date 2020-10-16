Bhongir Collector escapes unhurt in road accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yadadri Bhongir district Collector Anita Ramachandran and her staffers escaped unhurt in an accident, when a speeding truck hit their car at Bhongir on Thursday. Police suspect that the driver was inebriated. A case has been registered against him and police seized the vehicle.

The police said the Collector had visited rain-hit villages in Valigonda mandal and was returning to the district headquarters. En route, a truck crashed into her car. Due to the impact, the car was pushed for a few metres and went off the road. All occupants of the car escaped unhurt in the incident.