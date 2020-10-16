Hyderabad flood victims return home from camps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rains having subsided in Hyderabad, the flood victims in 60 relief camps set up by the GHMC and the district administration, have begun returning home. As on Wednesday, about 1.50 lakh people were provided food and shelter in these relief camps.

On Thursday, most of them were empty with people returning to their flood-hit homes. Only a few relief camps in Old City and LB Nagar are functional at the moment, GHMC officials said.

Apart from the GHMC, many voluntary organisations like Confederation of Voluntary Associations (COVA) and others are also doing their bit to rescue stranded people.

Speaking to Express, COVA Peace Network’s executive director, Mazher Hussain said, “On Wednesday, we distributed 2,000 meals in Balapur area. Cooked food is being supplied in localities that are marooned off. We will also help take up restoration of houses of poor and lower middle class people, who were affected by the floods.”