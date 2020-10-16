STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains subside, but many areas in Hyderabad still in the dark

Though the rains have subsided in Hyderabad, several parts of the city continue to be in darkness.

The power outage has taken a toll on those persons working from home (WFH). With no access to power backup or WiFi, people working from home are struggling to meet their deadlines and finish works.

HYDERABAD: Though the rains have subsided in Hyderabad, several parts of the city continue to be in darkness. Blaming the thunderstorm and strong winds for the situation, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) officials claimed that the unprecedented rains caused major damages worth about Rs 4.5 crore across the discom, which resulted in the snapping of power supply in the city. 

“It has been more than 40 hours without electricity. There has been no response from the Electricity Department. How many more days will it take to restore the power,” questioned Swarnalatha, a resident of Sandesh Apartment.

The power outage has taken a toll on those persons working from home (WFH). With no access to power backup or WiFi, people working from home are struggling to meet their deadlines and finish works. “The power got snapped three days ago and the TSSPDCL has not been able to completely restore it till now,” said an IT professional from the Kondapur area. 

Speaking to Express, TSSPDCL Director (Operational) J Srinivas said: “We have been able to restore power in most parts. It is only in those areas where the floodwater has not receded completely and areas where transformers have suffered major damages that the power has not been restored. We are making efforts to restore power in all parts.”

New low pressure likely
The IMD on Thursday said that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on October 19. The IMD has forecast that thundershowers accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur on October 18 and 19, at isolated places across the State. On Thursday, only a few places received light showers

