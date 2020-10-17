After floods wreak havoc in city, Hyderabad civic body prepares to pick up pieces

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : With the floodwaters from the recent deluge gradually receding in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is getting ready to repair roads, fill potholes and desilt stormwater drains with immediate effect.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), too, would supply potable water through taps to areas where there is no inundation. It would send water tankers and sachets for free to localities which are still waterlogged. Airtech machines would be pressed into service to clear sewage lines in inundated localities where sewage is overflowing.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday instructed the Electricity Department officials to coordinate with those at the GHMC for the restoration of power supply in residential areas and apartments within 24 hours. He held a review meeting with officials of the GHMC, HMWS&SB and TSSPDCL at the civic body’s head office.

Rama Rao directed them to repair roads, estimated to cost Rs 297 crore. He instructed the HMWW&SB to supply drinking water through tankers to areas that have been flooded and repair sewerage and water pipelines which were damaged in the rains.

This is estimated to cost Rs 50 crore. He further instructed GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to conduct a special sanitation drive in flood-affected areas and coordinate with the Health Department to organise medical camps.

The GHMC officials informed Express that all damaged roads would be re-carpeted on a war-footing and potholes filled in all six zones. Sanitation in slums and low-lying areas would be ensured to check the spread of water- and vector-borne diseases. Garbage collection, too, would be closely monitored and regularly cleared.

In inundated localities, stormwater drains would be desilted on a priority basis and defunct streetlights replaced. CRMP agencies have been told to repair damaged main roads under their purview.

Vehicles damaged in the floods at a garage near Shamshabad on Friday

KTR sanctions Rs 6 crore for repair of SD Road nala

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Friday, sanctioned `6 crore for taking up repair works on the SD Road nala, which connects Secunderabad Cantonment area with the GHMC limits. More than 20,000 locals face issues annually due to the inundation caused by the overflowing nala, which has been an age-old issue for families living in Wards 1, 5 and 6 in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

“The plan is to widen the inflow of the nala so that during monsoon, swirling pools of sewage do not enter the roads and cause waterlogging and floods the nearby areas,” said Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s newly appointed vice-president Maheshwar Reddy. He added that the officials will soon start the survey for the same

Bandi asks CM when he’ll visit flood-hit areas

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not visiting the flood-affected areas and wanted to know how grave a situation must be for the CM to step out of his farmhouse. Bandi toured several flood-hit areas like Dilsukhnagar, Gaddi Annaram, P&T Colony, Vevekanandanagar, Bairamalguda, and Vanasthalipuram. He found fault with the government for not providing food and essential commodities to the victims

As floodwaters recede, GHMC gears up to patch up roads and desilt stormwater drains; MAUD Minister KTR instructs Power Dept to work with the civic body to restore electricity in areas still in the dark