Hyderabad rains: Portion of Golconda Fort's inner wall collapses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the second time this month, another portion of Golconda Fort, this time a part of the inner fortification wall near the Jagadambika temple inside the fort complex collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday.

Mohammef Saifullah, a heritage activist said that a large part of the upper parapet of the inner fortification in the afternoon due to the incessant rains.

Recently, the Archaeological survey of India around 10 months took up some minor restoration works. However, the incessant rains which have been underway in Hyderabad for the past few weeks and the subsequent collapse of its section, indicates that it needs more upkeep.

Less than a week a part of the Majnu Burj in the Naya Qila area of Golconda Fort which houses a massive brass cannon collapsed due to the current onslaught of the rains in the city.

Earlier In 2019 May, a chunk of one of the four minarets of iconic Charminar fell down.One month later, the top portion of the 19th-century ceremonial arch Moula Ali Kaman collapsed after suffering structural damage due to heavy rains.

In September same year, a portion of the Golconda Fort gateway, Moti Darwaza due to heavy rains.