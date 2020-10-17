STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabadi tehzeeb in hues

The sketches which were done over a period, infer how the artist was mentored by the noted Telangana artist Thota Vaikuntam.

Art aficionados at the ongoing art exhibition featuring works of 15 artists

Image of an art exhibition used for representational purposes.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An international online art exhibition of various contemporary artists from different countries is being organised by Art Family organisation. Expected to begin from October 25 on the official Facebook page of the host, the exhibition showcases works of various art practitioners. Artist Syed Raees Ahmed, from Hyderabad, has been invited to participate. He’s showcasing 12 of his artworks from his collection ‘Basically Hyderabadi’. 

The opuses that are in ink on paper that chronicle the old tehzeeb of Hyderabad. Some of the artworks present scene of a traditional Hyderabadi wedding with bridegroom donning a sehra, a face gear made of fresh flowers. Interestingly, the style of Raees is cubic though, sometimes the works give the appearance of glass effect. Shares the city-based artist, “The effect similar to the Byzantine religious paintings, which I have done in a modern style with the use of religious icons that merge in with the forms depicted in the oeuvres.”

The collection is a melange of both paintings and sketches done by Raees. The sketches which were done over a period, infer how the artist was mentored by the noted Telangana artist Thota Vaikuntam. Done in a sculpturist style, they have well defined two-dimensional lines that somehow contrive to create a three-dimensional effect. 

The artist doesn’t copy the style of his teacher but borrows some traits from the same which makes the collection beam with his personalised signature style. The strokes used by Rayees suit the mood of the paintings especially in sync with the frail lines in the frame. What is highlighted in his artworks is the expression in the eyes of women in veils. 

The intensity with which the light shines through their pupils is remarkable and rightly captured by the artist. Talking more about the show he signs off, “These works very local since I am a Hyderabadi. My interest in Urdu language calligraphy is seen in my paintings, which shows the rich tradition of my city Hyderabad.”

