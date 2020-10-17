Nayani Narasimha in critical condition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Former Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, who was recently admitted to the Apollo Hospital, Jubliee Hills, is reported to be in a very critical condition. Though the 76-year-old leader was diagnosed with Covid about 20 days ago, he fully recovered from it after treatment in a city hospital.

However, about three days ago, his condition deteriorated and was admitted to Apollo Hospital. Sources in the hospital said that Nayani continues to be on ventilator and is being provided dialysis treatment.

His condition has been described as critical and the prognosis is said to be bad. Sources further said that the team of doctors is trying hard to stabilise his condition. It is learnt that his condition might have worsened as a post Covid infection condition.