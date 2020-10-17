STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three days on, blackouts continue in many areas of Hyderabad

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy on Friday inspected the areas in the Saroornagar, Asmangarh and Charminar divisions.

Published: 17th October 2020 08:53 AM

TSSPDCL workers fix an electricity pole at Ramanthapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  It has been three days since residents of several areas across Hyderabad are living in the dark. As the floodwaters from the recent deluge are yet to recede, authorities have not restored at least 222 transformers.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy on Friday inspected the areas in the Saroornagar, Asmangarh and Charminar divisions. He said there is still waterlogging of three feet in Singareni Colony, Gowtham Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Kodandaram Nagar, P&T Colony, Barkas, Maisaram, Chandrayangutta, Al Jubail Colony, Falaknuma, Indra Nagar, Jamal Nagar, Salala and many other areas. 

Cellars of several apartments in the Saroornagar division are still flooded and hence, power supply has not been restored to areas under 13 transformers. In the Charminar division too, 28 transformers remain switched off, Reddy said. 

He directed the officials to restore the supply only after carefully assessing the situation. Congratulating the employees for their efforts, he said they had tried their best over the last three days to restore the power supply.

MIM workers assault good samaritans
Several AIMIM workers allegedly assaulted a group of people who  were distributing food to people in the flood-affected areas of Old City. According to the police, a man named Mohammed Iqbal Asif and others, had gone to Bandlaguda with food packets for the victims. As they were returning, they were stopped by MIM workers Parwaiz, Minhaj, Zubair, Minhaj and others. Later, they assaulted Asif

222 transformers in the city have not been repaired yet, leaving several areas still in the dark

