Two colonies clash over waterlogging in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Tension prevailed in Vanasthalipuram at midnight, when residents of two colonies locked horns over waterlogging caused by an overflowing Kappala Cheruvu. A few persons from both the groups sustained injuries in the clash.

Snehamayi Nagar and Hariharapuram Colony are located next to the Kappala Cheruvu. The lake brimmed over in the recent rains, and flooded the latter colony. Late on Thursday night, the residents of the colony deployed JCBs and workers to dig out the area to let the water flow out.

Soon, Snehamayi Nagar residents rushed to the site and stopped the works, claiming that if the area was dug, their colony would get flooded. An argument broke out, resulting in a clash.