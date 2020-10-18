For fourth day straight, MAUD Minister KTR inspects rain-hit areas in Hyderabad
Published: 18th October 2020 04:36 AM | Last Updated: 18th October 2020 11:00 AM
HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday inspected rain-affected areas for the fourth day in a row.Rama Rao, along with Minister for School Education Sabita Indra Reddy, inspected the Appa lake which was breached due to heavy rains in Rajendranagar.
They handed over ex-gratia cheques of `5 lakh to people who lost their family members in the recent floods.
Later, Rama Rao and Labour Minister Malla Reddy visited rain-affected colonies around Medipally cheruvu and Pochamma Kunta in Peerzadiguda.
They assured residents that flooding-related issues would be resolved at the earliest.
MPs Asaduddin Owaisi, Ranjith Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLA Prakash Goud, and Peerzadiguda Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy accompanied the Ministers.