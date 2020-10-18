STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour

A six-year-old was sleeping at her home in Mangalhat when one of the walls of her house collapsed and she died after getting caught in the debris.

Published: 18th October 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City

The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Saturday night’s heavy downpour in the city, has so far claimed three lives, including that of a six-year-old girl who died of a wall collapse at Mangalhat in the old city.

The girl identified as Abida Begum, was sleeping along with her mother and three siblings at their home in RK pet of Mangalhat. Around 11:30 pm, one of the walls of their house collapsed. The girl caught in the debris and died, while her mother and siblings escaped with minor injuries.

At Uppal, 45-year-old Jogu Srinivas, who is into medical business, died of electric shock. According to Uppal police, the cellar of Srinivas' building was filled with water. On Sunday morning, he went to the cellar to pump out the water. As he switched on the motor, he got electrocuted. His family members rushed him to a private hospital at Boduppal, where the duty doctor checked and declared that he was dead.

In another incident at Old Malakpet late on Saturday, D Thammaiah(48), daily labour, who was returning home on foot, died of electrocution. It was found that when he was near the Malakpet metro station, he accidentally touched an electrical pole on the footpath, resulting in the incident. Police have registered separate cases in the incidents and started investigation.

Around 40 people in different parts of the city and surrounding areas have died due to rain-related incidents from till Sunday.

