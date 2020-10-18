Waterlogging, traffic snarls are back to haunt Hyderabad as heavy rain hammers city again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sudden spell of heavy rains on Saturday evening resulted in waterlogging and traffic snarls at various parts across the city.

Low-lying areas of the Old City, Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Malakpet, and Moosapet were waterlogged.

The Old Kurnool Road towards the airport from PVNR Expressway was waterlogged. Motorists going to the airport or Bangalore from the city and vice versa have been advised to use the Outer Ring Road (ORR) instead.

In view of the prevailing traffic situation, the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge was opened for vehicular traffic on Saturday. It will be kept open till Sunday.

Commuters can use the bridge to travel between Jubilee Hills and Hitec City. Visitors are advised to avoid going to the bridge this weekend.

Traffic movement was slow towards Mehdipatnam from the Biodiversity junction and Gachibowli areas due to waterlogging at Tolichowki.

Commuters going towards Gachibowli may take an alternative route from Mehdipatnam via Langar Houz, Narsingi, Nanakramguda Rotary to Gachibowli.

After a road caved in at Falaknuma, the road going towards Mahabubnagar cross roads from Falaknuma bridge has been shut.

Flyers advised to take ORR

The Old Kurnool Road towards the airport from PVNR Expressway was waterlogged.

Motorists going to the airport or Bangalore from the city and vice versa have been advised to use the Outer Ring Road (ORR) instead of the the PVNR Expresswasy from Mehdipatnam