Andhra Pradesh rushes speed boats for rescue ops in flood ravaged Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the request from the Telangana state government for help in carrying

out relief operations in flood ravaged Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials of disaster management and tourism departments to immediately rush speed boats to Hyderabad for rescue and relief operations.



Accordingly, eight boats -- three boats from disaster management department and five boats from tourism department -- are being sent to Hyderabad. Further, along with boats, NDRF divers as per the capacity of those boats along with life jackets are also being sent.