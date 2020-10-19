STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Many areas in Hyderabad plunge into darkness

Sameer Saripella, a resident of Badangpeth, also complained about blackouts which lasted 18 hours in his colony. 

Published: 19th October 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Deserted look of Gachibowli flyover in Hyderabad during COVID-19 lockdown

On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many areas in the city plunged into darkness for the second time in a week after the heavy rains on Saturday. While a few places experienced a blackout for more than 10-12 hours, others remained in the dark till late evening on Sunday. 

TSSPDCL officials, who once again found themselves in troubled waters, said that even before they could fully fix electricity poles and transformers damaged from Tuesday’s rain, another downpour arrived.Syed Viquar from Ram Colony in Asmangadh said all his efforts to reach out to the TSSPDCL over power outages went in vain. “It had been more than 48 hours since the power went off in our area,” he said.

Sameer Saripella, a resident of Badangpeth, also complained about blackouts which lasted 18 hours in his colony. Speaking to Express, J Srinivas, Director (Operations ) of TSSPDCL said, “The TSSPDCL workers have been on the ground since Saturday night fixing damages. This time, most destruction was reported in the Old City. “ 

He added that there were fewer complaints of power outages on Saturday compared to earlier this week. “The waterlogging has made the situation worse. The restoration work is underway, and about 70 per cent of it is done. The rest will be completed by Monday.”

Damages amounting to `4.5 crore have already been suffered by the TS Genco over the last few days. The official added that as soon as the power outage situation is resolved, they would begin preparatory work to avoid incidents like these in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad rains Hyderabad floods
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp