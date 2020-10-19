Many areas in Hyderabad plunge into darkness

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many areas in the city plunged into darkness for the second time in a week after the heavy rains on Saturday. While a few places experienced a blackout for more than 10-12 hours, others remained in the dark till late evening on Sunday.

TSSPDCL officials, who once again found themselves in troubled waters, said that even before they could fully fix electricity poles and transformers damaged from Tuesday’s rain, another downpour arrived.Syed Viquar from Ram Colony in Asmangadh said all his efforts to reach out to the TSSPDCL over power outages went in vain. “It had been more than 48 hours since the power went off in our area,” he said.

Sameer Saripella, a resident of Badangpeth, also complained about blackouts which lasted 18 hours in his colony. Speaking to Express, J Srinivas, Director (Operations ) of TSSPDCL said, “The TSSPDCL workers have been on the ground since Saturday night fixing damages. This time, most destruction was reported in the Old City. “

He added that there were fewer complaints of power outages on Saturday compared to earlier this week. “The waterlogging has made the situation worse. The restoration work is underway, and about 70 per cent of it is done. The rest will be completed by Monday.”

Damages amounting to `4.5 crore have already been suffered by the TS Genco over the last few days. The official added that as soon as the power outage situation is resolved, they would begin preparatory work to avoid incidents like these in the future.