Metal bar falls off Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As unprecedented rains battered the city’s infrastructure, commuters on Sunday noticed a metal bar (presumed to have fallen off from the Biodiversity flyover) on Raidurgam flyover.

Inspector Sridhar from Madhapur traffic station said, “We did get a call with regards to a metal bar in the middle of Raidurgam flyover. However, no commuter was hurt. We have called Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) officials, who said they will conduct a routine inspection. The metal bar was immediately removed and there was no requirement of traffic diversion as there were very few commuters on the flyover today.” SRDP officials are yet to comment on the incident.