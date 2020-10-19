STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic moves at snail’s pace, heavy vehicles to use ORR

Balapur talaab embankment breached on Saturday night due to heavy rains and caused flooding in the surrounding low-lying areas.

Train submerged in floodwater in Hyderabad.

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fresh bout of rain on Saturday night has jeopardized the city’s recovery process, which was just gaining pace after the heavy rains which the State witnessed last week. 

Waterlogging, flooding, broken trees and electrical poles have completely wreaked havoc on vehicular movement across the State, including city roads and national highways. However, owing to the weekend the traffic flow was fairly low. If the water is not cleared by Monday morning and rains do not stop, officials will have to bear the brunt of heavy traffic jams.

Heavy vehicles going towards RGI Airport, Shamshabad, Kurnool, Bengaluru from Hyderabad city have been advised to use Outer Ring Road (ORR) instead of NH 44. The Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, which is usually closed on weekends, was kept open for vehicular movement. Waterlogging in Madhapur also resulted in traffic snarls around Hi-Tec city.  

Balapur talaab embankment breached on Saturday night due to heavy rains and caused flooding in the surrounding low-lying areas. Meanwhile, traffic normalcy was restored under Tolichowki flyover. Due to waterlogging, many new areas were blocked for vehicular movement including Sarooranagar, Moosarambagh, Chaderghat, 100-ft road and Puranapul.

Highways crumble
While city’s road infrastructure is in shambles, the National Highways too are crumbling. Due to Saturday night’s rains, NH 44 at Gaganpahad was damaged and traffic is being diverted

