Woman found dead, police detain suspects

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her boyfriend’s residence under Rein Bazar police station limits. Police detained suspects and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.Later, the body was sifted to Narayanahed and was handed over to her family members.

Police suspect that her boyfriend and his family were responsible for the killing. According to the police, on Saturday, the victim had gone her boyfriend’s house, where his family allegedly asked her to stop meeting the latter.

They got into an argument and the man’s family killed the victim. The incident came to light on Sunday when neighbours called the police after they came across the women’s body. The police have found injuries on the body of the woman and suspect that accused might have sexually assaulted her.