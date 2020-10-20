STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Calls for help go unheard in Meerpet, Jillelguda

Two days have passed since the second spell of heavy rains in the city.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A Jillelguda resident stands helplessly by the roadside with his belongings, after he lost his home to the recent floods, on Monday | RVK Rao

By  S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days have passed since the second spell of heavy rains in the city. However, many colonies in Meerpet, Karmanghat (near Jillelguda) and Almasguda, which were inundated in Saturday’s downpour, continued to remain marooned on Monday. Residents of these areas have sought help from the administration, but to no avail. They are worried, as things are only going to get worse with the heavy rains predicted for the next couple of days.  

In Keshav Reddy Nagar and Sri Sai Balaji Colony in Meerpet and a few other colonies in Jillelguda, the situation is so grim that the residents can’t even venture out of their homes.  

“Meerpet is submerged and the water flow isn’t stopping. There is water up to 5-6 feet in the area and nobody has come to our rescue so far,’’ said former RTC staffer DB Ravinder, who is a resident of Keshav Reddy Nagar.

“The entire colony is under water. We are in so much distress,’’ said Anand Kumar of a Meerpet colony. “The water has gushed into our houses, and for the past five days, we haven’t slept properly,” he added.

Left with nothing 
Karmanghat near Jillelguda met with the same fate as Meerpet, as over 50 houses were inundated by a tank nearby. “We have lost all our belongings,” said Basa Kumari of Siva Sai Colony. Computers and other machines worth `3 lakh and cotton worth `50,000 were destroyed, said Rajsekhar, a Karmanghat resident

Jillelguda Meerpet Hyderabad floods
