Cops find two dead bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year old woman was found dead near the railway tracks at Medchal on Monaday. Police suspect the woman, Vijaya, was murdered. In another incident, a decomposed body of a man was found in the abandoned Mushk Mahal building at Rajendranagar.

According to Medchal police, Vijaya’s parents had lodged a missing complaint, stating that she left home with an unknown person for labour work and did not return. While the case was under investigation, Vijaya was found dead at Medchal. A murder case has been registered.

In another incident, the body of a person in a petrified condition was found at the historic Mushk Mahal innAttapur under Rajendranagar police limits. Police identified the victim as Brij Lal from Rajasthan. It is suspected that he could be working in the city. Police suspect that he could have died of ill health, however, a postmortem report is being awaited.