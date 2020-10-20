Did blocked lake outlet cause floods?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could have played a part in aggravating the flash floods in Chandrayangutta, one of the two original water outlets of Balapur Talab was blocked a few years ago by the administration to make way for a local festival, officials said.Furious residents of Hafeez Baba Nagar claim if the original outlet was still functional, the intensity of the floods would have been much less. However, Irrigation department officials said the availability of the other outlet would have played little role as the rains were unprecedented.

Syed Shahed, a resident of the area, said in 2007 a similar flood-like situation had arisen in the area. “Back then, the original outlet was still functional. The water flowed through the outlet in a controlled manner. As a result, although there was flooding in our locality, it was just up to knee deep, and the water flowed out within some time.”

Shahed and other residents in the area, who have lost personal property worth lakhs due to the flash floods caused by the breach in Balapur Talab, alleged that the water outlet was closed due to illegal acts and political pressures. Irrigation department officials said there are two outlets of the Balapur Talab. While one of them is still functional, the other one has been blocked with concrete.

Irrigation dept staff seal the breached bund of

Balapur Talab temporarily by pouring large

mounds of earth | vinay madapu

“This was done four or five years ago for a local festival. However, even if both the outlets were operational, the unprecedented rains indicate that a similar thing would have occurred,” said an official from the department, adding that in future, the department would reopen that outlet.On Monday, an expert team of Irrigation department officials began to temporarily seal the breached bund. Mounds of earth were poured in the breached area. Officials said a permanent measure would be taken up later.

GHMC readies Rs 670-cr proposal

The GHMC has prepared proposals worth Rs 670 crore for restoration works, which include BT roads (Rs 146 crore), CC roads (Rs 376 crore), storm water drains/nala damages (Rs 83 crore), strengthening of tanks and lakes (Rs 54 crore), sewerage and water supply repairs (Rs 45 crore) and electricity (Rs 20 crore). GHMC) has spent Rs 45 crore towards food supply, relief camps, ex gratia payments, sanitation drives and other such measures

man’s Body found at Chandrayangutta

The partly decomposed body of an unidentified man, suspected to be washed away during the recent rains, was found at Al Jubail Colony in Chandrayangutta on Monday. Police suspect the man could have been missing since one of the recent spells of heavy rain and got washed away in a nala, to finally end up at the location they found him.