Govt geared up to handle rain in next three days: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Met Department predicting more rains in the next three days, as many as 80 special officers have been deployed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other municipalities on the outskirts of the city, to oversee rescue and relief measures. These officers will monitor flood relief works for the next 15 days, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said while making an appeal to people living lying areas and dilapidated buildings to move to relief centres to avoid any untoward incidents.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the Minister said that due to incessant rains for the last one week, about 37,000 families have been affected in the GHMC limits. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had instructed that the measures be initiated for prevention of loss of life,” he added. “The State government has already requested the Centre to release `1,350 crore towards flood relief fund for which detailed report has been submitted.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is in touch with the Union Home Ministry and the State government is waiting for a positive response from the Centre,” Rama Rao said. “The damage done to roads, drains and nalas was `670 crore. The State government has already spent over `60 crore for restoration works.” In the history of Hyderabad, this is second highest rainfall.

The highest was 43 cm rainfall recorded on September 28, 1908. About 140 cm annual rainfall recorded in 1916. Till date, the average rainfall in the city was 120 cm against the regular average annual rainfall of 77.9 cm. As more rains are predicted, there is a chance of record rainfall. This year unusual rainfall of 32 cm recorded in some parts of the city, he said. Till date, around 33 persons have lost their lives due to heavy rains in Hyderabad and surrounding municipalities.

An ex gratia of `5 lakh each has been paid to 29 families and for four others, the help would reach soon. Three persons are still missing, the Minister informed. As 80 colonies across the city are still inundated and more rains are expected in the next three days, all other operations and services have been suspended in the GHMC, Rama Rao said, adding that government’s priority is to shift as many people as possible from low lying areas to relief camps.