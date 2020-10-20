Jagan rushes 8 speedboats to flood-hit Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a prompt response to the plea for help from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rushed eight speedboats to Hyderabad for use in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas.Of the eight boats, three are from AP State Disaster Management Authority and five from the Tourism Development Corporation.The government has also despatched State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel along with boats and adequate number of life jackets, according to official sources.