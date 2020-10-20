Tale of Al Jubail Colony: Submerged for 7 days and counting

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Al Jubail Colony in Faluknama — one of the most devastated parts of the city due to floods — are still looking for bodies under the water that has inundated the area since the past seven days. Asad Awalqi, a resident of the colony, said, “We are uncertain if there are human and cattle bodies stuck down here. Since the past one week, we have tried our best to take out all of them but, because the water is still waist deep, we are unable to asses the situation.”

About a week ago, an NDRF team had taken up a rescue operation in the area. However, over 100 people are still trapped in their homes and have moved to on top floors of buildings.Ali Hussain, 16, a polytechnic student who rescued his family during the floods, said, “The NDRF team came almost 12 hours after the deluge.

I could have not waited for them so I, along with a few neighbours, had to rescue my family. Still, many people are trapped in their houses without food, water and electricity. Why is no NDFR or GHMC team coming to help us now?” Every morning, Ali returns to the colony to take up food distribution and rescue work.

Mohamad Vasim, a fire-fighter, could not resume his duty as he was busy in rescue operations in the colony, his native area. He is using a makeshift boat to distribute candles and food to the people. “My family is worried for me, but if people like me won’t pitch in, then who will?”

Official apathy

Residents claim that government officials and the local MLA have not even provided as much as a biscuit packet to them. All essential commodities, including food, has come from various NGOs and other neighbourhoods. “Some MLA did come, but only to get his pictures clicked,” said Abubakar, a resident.

Mohammed Abdul Kari, 55, a painter, said it had taken him his whole life to build the small house that was destroyed by the floods, and wondered whether the government would help him.