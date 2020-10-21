Affordable online marketplace for students, sellers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Necessity is the mother of invention, they say. Unekha a global talent platform based in Hyderabad, has now started Unekha online store (/store.unekha.com/). The platform is a marketplace for independent sellers and students to sell their products to domestic and international customers.

“The store consists of various categories in the fields of fashion, art, handmade products, books and other sellable items with no setup charges and low commission fee”, says Prashanth Jogiralla, who founded Unekha from Hyderabad in 2016. “New collections and offers are added to avail more customers to buy from us and thus creating more opportunities for the sellers to sell products in a greater number.

The customers can buy the unique, handmade and custom products at the online store,” he adds. An engineering graduate from Hyderabad, Prashanth started Unekha in 2016 with an aim to set up a global platform for everyone who’s looking for a platform in the fields of arts and performing arts.

With the available resources, a few close friends from college support and financial support started with an online portfolio website and later transformed into offline events too. To support the expenses and monthly bills, he worked at a few MNC companies at the same time balancing the startup. Currently working at Amazon - Hyderabad as an investigation specialist, he is also a scriptwriter and a Telugu rapper.

Unekha, he says, wants to see the every aspiring creator like artist, writer, musician, singer from across the world on the same stage where the experienced, professionals and the role models stand. We want to create a platform which creates the freelance projects who have left their professional well-paid jobs for their passion. We want to support them both financially and develop their skills through our platform. Unekha is also looking for potential investors.