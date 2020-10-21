STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Affordable online marketplace for students, sellers

The platform is a marketplace for independent sellers and students to sell their products to domestic and international customers.

Published: 21st October 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Necessity is the mother of invention, they say. Unekha a global talent platform based in Hyderabad, has now started Unekha online store (/store.unekha.com/). The platform is a marketplace for independent sellers and students to sell their products to domestic and international customers.

“The store consists of various categories in the fields of fashion, art, handmade products, books and other sellable items with no setup charges and low commission fee”, says Prashanth Jogiralla, who founded Unekha from Hyderabad in 2016. “New collections and offers are added to avail more customers to buy from us and thus creating more opportunities for the sellers to sell products in a greater number.

The customers can buy the unique, handmade and custom products at the online store,” he adds. An engineering graduate from Hyderabad, Prashanth started Unekha in 2016 with an aim to set up a global platform for everyone who’s looking for a platform in the fields of arts and performing arts.

With the available resources, a few close friends from college support and financial support started with an online portfolio website and later transformed into offline events too. To support the expenses and monthly bills, he worked at a few MNC companies at the same time balancing the startup. Currently working at Amazon - Hyderabad as an investigation specialist, he is also a scriptwriter and a Telugu rapper.

Unekha, he says, wants to see the every aspiring creator like artist, writer, musician, singer from across the world on the same stage where the experienced, professionals and the role models stand. We want to create a platform which creates the freelance projects who have left their professional well-paid jobs for their passion. We want to support them both financially and develop their skills through our platform. Unekha is also looking for potential investors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp