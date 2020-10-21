STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Central team to visit Hyderabad's flood-hit areas on Thursday

The loss to the properties due to the rains and floods in Telangana was Rs 5,000 crore, as per the initial estimates. Rao sought an immediate Central assistance of Rs 1,350 crore.

Published: 21st October 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad flood

The loss to the properties due to the rains and floods in Telangana was Rs 5,000 crore, as per the initial estimates. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

The Central team is expected to arrive Hyderabad on Thursday evening to assess the damage caused to the properties, due to recent floods and heavy rains in Hyderabad. It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the loss to the properties due to the rains and floods in Telangana was Rs 5,000 crore, as per the initial estimates. Rao sought an immediate Central assistance of Rs 1,350 crore.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday spoke to Water Resources Department principal secretary Rajat Kumar and directed him to constitute at least 12 special teams to examine the irrigation tanks in Hyderabad and to take necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents like breaching of tanks.

All the tanks in Hyderabad were overflowing with rainwater. There was every likelihood of these tanks getting breached causing more damage to residents.

Thus, Rao directed the officials to constitute special teams to examine the tanks in the city.  Rao directed the officials to alert and shift the people from low lying areas to safer places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad floods Hyderabad rains
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp