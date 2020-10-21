Central team to visit Hyderabad's flood-hit areas on Thursday

By Express News Service

The Central team is expected to arrive Hyderabad on Thursday evening to assess the damage caused to the properties, due to recent floods and heavy rains in Hyderabad. It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the loss to the properties due to the rains and floods in Telangana was Rs 5,000 crore, as per the initial estimates. Rao sought an immediate Central assistance of Rs 1,350 crore.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday spoke to Water Resources Department principal secretary Rajat Kumar and directed him to constitute at least 12 special teams to examine the irrigation tanks in Hyderabad and to take necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents like breaching of tanks.

All the tanks in Hyderabad were overflowing with rainwater. There was every likelihood of these tanks getting breached causing more damage to residents.

Thus, Rao directed the officials to constitute special teams to examine the tanks in the city. Rao directed the officials to alert and shift the people from low lying areas to safer places.