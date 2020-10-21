STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy blames CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for Hyderabad floods

Uttam Kumar blamed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the flood-like situation in Hyderabad and the problems being faced by the people because of the flooding at various places. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Congress party is all set to win the Dubbaka byelection with a huge majority, said  N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, on Tuesday. Uttam Kumar blamed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the flood-like situation in Hyderabad and the problems being faced by the people because of the flooding at various places. 

Taking potshots at the Chief Minister for not visiting flood-affected areas, he said, “The financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per family was too less and it would not compensate for their losses.

He said CM KCR announced Rs 1 lakh each for totally collapsed houses and Rs 50,000 each for partially damaged houses, it was like adding insult to the injury.”

He asked the TRS leaders whether they would take responsibility for repairing damaged houses with just Rs 1 lakh. Each family has suffered losses of not less than Rs 5 lakh, he added. The TPCC chief participated in different meetings at Thoguta, and Dubbaka town. Later, he also held an election review meeting.

Alleging that TRS government had failed on all fronts, he said, "They make big promises and forget everything after the polls. They did it during Huzurnagar bypolls and now trying the same stunt in Dubbaka too."

He alleged that CM was supporting the Farmers’ Bills passed by the Centre by remaining silent.

Congress calls for bandh in Mahbubnagar

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has called for bandh in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday, protesting against the State government’s negligence, which led to the the “collapse” of a pumphouse of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme. In a statement on Tuesday, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon the people to cooperate for the bandh

