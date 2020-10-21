STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Creating 3D objects of art every day

Then you can 3D print them to get physical figures, which are made from plastic.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
HYDERABAD :  Art finds a way, even during a pandemic. Sharath Kernakota, a modelling and texturing artist working for an animation company in Banjara Hills, took to making 3D models of famous personalities during the weekends.

From our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, the artist has digitally sculpted caricatures and models of several famous faces. Explaining how it works, Sharath says: “We can sculpt figures manually with clay, but it takes a lot of time. Now, you can sculpt the same figures through a software.

Then you can 3D print them to get physical figures, which are made from plastic. I also make oil and digital paintings.” This visual effects (VFX) professional has been part of Hollywood movies like 300: Rise of an Empire and Guardians of the Galaxy. He has also been part of Hindi and Telugu movies like Khaleja, Brindavanam, Disco Raja and Orange. “VFX is required in scenes like bomb blasts and accident sequences. We model the cars and objects that are shown flying due to the impact.

In scenes which are performed by a stunt double, we replace his/her head with that of the main lead,” adds the digital artist. Sharath, who hails from Jadcherla, dropped out from his Bachelor of Fine Arts course in the third year due to financial issues. However, he completed a diploma in animation after that, and started his career. He has now worked as a modelling artist for 10 years in various companies across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

When asked how he generates ideas for his creations, he says: “As artists, we have keen observation skills. When we see a person, we can quickly take in the details of their facial structure and body. This helps us to make caricatures, 3D models, paintings and sculptures.” Sharath will soon launch his product pages on social media. He also accepts freelance assignments. “We can create the 3D model of anyone from the photographs of the subject, “ adds Sharath. 

