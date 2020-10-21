E-advice to cash strapped startups

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD : The pandemic has brought major changes in consumer behaviour with online shopping. Amitek Sinha, COO, ET Medialabs with over nine years of experience in the realm of online marketing says lists five effective ways to drive traffic to a site.

Set up skill email marketing: Email marketing continues to be an effective channel for driving traffic to a website. Email marketing is a great option for showing off one’s latest blog post or for informing customers about an upcoming sale.

Invest time in Search Engine Optimisation (SEO): Both on-page and off-page SEO are the essential building blocks of a successful website. For search engine giants like Google, backlinks qualify as votes of confidence.

Go Social: Social media is the sine-qua-non of a successful business in the current times. Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit, Linkedin, Quora are the in-thing now. Set up an affiliate programme: Enable businesses to boost traffic by leveraging other people’s audiences. Businesses can have their content published on other websites and by paying those publishers a commission on the sales they generate, these companies incentivise positive reviews and favourable word-of-mouth.

Paid ads: Most strategies to drive traffic are monetarily free and do not give overnight success as they require consistent efforts and time. “As most companies cannot be everywhere at once, especially the cash-strapped start-ups, it is crucial for businesses to be strategic in gauging which social media platforms will be beneficial for them to build a presence on,” says Amit.

“If a niche brand is entering the market, online advertising is the best option as they can target specific audiences based on their interests, behaviours, location, age, gender, job profile etc,” adds Amit.