Fashion for a fund raiser

Designer Manish Malhotra to showcase his new collection to support a cause that will help the artisans from Mijwan village

Published: 21st October 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Designer Manish Malhotra, who launched his store in Hyderabad last year, is set to showcase his collection titled ‘Ruhaaniyat’ at the opening show of Lakmé Fashion Week 2020 Digital First Season Fluid Edition. The duo has partnered to support artisans through a fund-raising opening show presentation. The collection, a tribute to all the artisans and craftsmen of India, celebrates 10 years of the designer’s association with Mijwan Foundation.

Talking about the collection and upcoming virtual showcase, Manish said, “Ruhaaniyat is my tribute to all the artisans and craftsmen of our country who have left the fingerprints of their art onto our heritage culture. It’s about the eternal soul of the craft from two culturally rich regions (vibrance of Punjab and nazakat of Awadh) and how it continues to live on even today.” About his association with LFW, he further added, “The new format of the digital fashion week which required me from creating, conceptualizing to directing a film has been enormously demanding.

Working with models and making them characters, collaborating with musicians from all over the country, and managing several other things simultaneously, this has been a rather rare experience that I’ve truly loved because somewhere it satisfies two loves of my life – fashion and film.” He further adds, “Mijwan strikes the deepest chord of my emotional bond with craftspeople.

We just completed our ten years with Mijwan, and it gives me so much happiness to see the village growing bit by bit. Today, the craft of Mijwan is an integral part of our label, and we are happy that with our support, the village is growing, and we will continue to take bigger strides to empower not Mijwan but our all other craft clusters.” The collection is charmed by old-world regalia and takes the liberty to re-interpret the look in a more suitable palette for modern tastes.

Revisiting the medieval era’s material milieu, the collection comprises kalidar kurtas, khada dupattas, ghararas, and izar salwars for women and jama angrakha and heavy shawls for men in pure and cotton silks, mashru, velvets, and muslins.The show will be telecast on Lakmé Fashion Week’s virtual hub on Monday.

