Get Ready, It’s Durga Puja

Published: 21st October 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

ZHYDERABAD :  Durga Puja is going to be a silent festival this year as most places won’t have a gathering of more than 15  members of the Bengali committees which organise the puja celebrations in the twin cities. And with the population of Bengalis in Hyderabad being 4.5 lakhs it’s unlikely that the denizens won’t get dressed up even though it means not venturing out of their houses.

But the quintessential look of the ladies from the Bengali community is going to be minimal this year even when most of the doe-eyed women will be offering anjali via the live stream of puja. And what’s the look for them this year considering the pandemic and the recent floods in the city? Well, an au naturel look with minimal makeup.

Says city-based makeup artist Gazal Surana, “My advice to the ladies is to keep it natural! Especially when one has to get ready for festivals like Durga Puja I think it’s best to keep it basic. For your base, I would recommend picking a foundation that’s sheer coverage and closest to your skin tone. For adding that festival glow, pick a nice peach, or a pink blush shade that works for you.” For the eyes, she recommends choosing a burnt orange shade for the crease and a shimmer brown shade for the eyelids with a smoked out eyeliner.  She adds, “Apply some mascara, nice thick line kohl in your waterline and a shade of red / nude lipstick and you’re ready for the festive look!”

Code Red
The tradition of wearing laal paad or the red border silk sari in shades of ivory, beige and sandalwood associates the magnificence of the goddess who triumphs over evil. The drape swirls around a woman’s body and matches with the red glowing bindi on her forehead and if she’s married then the vermillion in the parting of her tresses. There are plenty of buying options online if you haven’t bought it already. Just in case if the same doesn’t exist in your wardrobe try choosing one from Sharmistha Datta’s clothing platform called Threads.

She has a decent collection of handloom saris. Says Sharmistha,” The saris start from Rs 1,000. One has to place a request on the Facebook page.” Teamed with a string of jasmine flowers and some gold jewellery the look is almost done but not without some bangles. Says Asmi Banerjee, a physiotherapist and handloom enthusiast practising from her Madhapur home, “I go to the local markets for buying my glass bangles.

I had seen red ones dotted with tiny pearls in a stall at Shilparamam, but now even though the space is open many of these stalls are closed as the artisans have gone home ever since the lockdown began. I’ll wear what I wore  last year: plain red glass bangles with golden kadas as I won’t be doing anything 
except watch the puja online.” 

Different Avatars
For TV anchor Shilpa Chakraborty there’s no celebration this year, “My father was the head priest at Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha (BSS). Going to the pandal at Keyes High School was fun. But this time we are going to virtual puja.” Through a series of photographs, she’s portrayed nine avatars of women on her Instagram page for Navaratri.

She says, “I did the first one as Tapaswi, the second one as yogini, the third as Muditaa, the sweet girl. and the fourth one as Massakali, the court dancer. I wanted to portray what wasn’t shown in.” Her look of Muditaa can be one of your looks this festive season.

It’s of a white cotton sari with a thin red border. She’s teamed it up with a big bindi, smokey eyes, a golden choker, jhumkas and kangans and a nose ring. Complete the look with nude lips and white flowers for the hair. It’s not for nothing that the wise ones talk about celebrating even during the dark times”

Even though there are no mass gatherings to welcome the goddess, you can still celebrate at home or in your apartment, ladies. We bring to you the right makeup tips and where to buy that red border silk sari from

 — Saima Afreen  saima@newindianexpress.com @Sfreen
 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp