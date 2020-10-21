Hyderabad: 300 homes in Nagole's Ayyappa Colony still swamped due to rains

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of residents of Ayyappa Colony in Nagole are living a nightmare like no other. Over 300 houses in the colony were flooded after a lake in Mansoorabad was breached a few days ago. The water continued to be over three feet on Tuesday, as there is no outlet for it. The fresh bout of showers aggravated the situation.

Most residents have lost all their belongings in the deluge. Scenes of household articles floating on floodwaters have become commonplace. While some residents were taking shelter in rehabilitation centres, others preferred to stay home. A few others said they were sleeping on the roadside.

Ch Srinu, a resident, said, "The situation was not like this about 15 years ago. It has become worse after authorities connected the drainage system with the Sainagar lake. If they discharge water from Sainagar lake, it would help the floodwater recede."

N Sujatha, another resident, said that she has lost valuables, including educational certificates, in the floods.

"People are offering rice, oil, and other essential commodities when there is no scope for cooking. Even our gas stoves were submerged in the water," she said adding that the compensation announced by the government wouldn’t suffice.