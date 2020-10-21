STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raj-Simran’s love story gets a Twitter emoji

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Twitter India has launched a dedicated emoji to mark the silver anniversary of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic love stories of all time, Yash Raj Films’ Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Leading actors of the film, Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) and Kajol (@itsKajolD), sent out a Tweet using this DDLJ emoji, which can be activated by #DDLJ, #DDLJ25, #25YearsOfDDLJ, #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge.

Cast members, including Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, also changed their Twitter names and display pictures to reflect their characters in the film.  Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. 

DDLJ went on to win every conceivable award it deserved, including the National Award for the Best Film for providing Popular and Wholesome Entertainment and holds the unbroken record for the longest-running Hindi film of all time! Cheryl-Ann Couto, Partnerships Manager at Twitter India, said, “With the new custom #DDLJ25 emoji, we hope to light up timelines with Tweets about this classic.”   
 

