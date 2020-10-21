STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Striking and bold eyes

Some interesting eye makeup trends popped up at the EyeStoppers 2020, a virtual talent show by Shoppers Stop which concluded on October 18.

Published: 21st October 2020

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Some interesting eye makeup trends popped up at the EyeStoppers 2020, a virtual talent show by Shoppers Stop which concluded on October 18. “The competition was judged by Malaika Arora and Daniel Bauer and saw over 2,300 entries,” said Uma Talreja, customer care associate, chief marketing and customer officer, Shoppers Stop Ltd.

To participate, users had to fill a Google form available, and submit a three-minute video on the theme shared. Uma said that the customers will be able to shop for the products they see in these videos as well. With the use of masks, the main focus/highlight of the face, are the eyes.

The erstwhile dominant makeup product – the lipstick, has been overshadowed by the eyes, she said. “We have also seen a growth of 27 per cent in the eye makeup category and that is why I think the lipstick effect is being taken over by the eyeliner effect in today’s scenario,” shared Uma.

What about the usage of filters for videos? Uma replies, “The objective of the show was to look out for and encourage participants to show how they would marry beauty and artistry.” She adds, “Emphasis was to create original looks that would showcase sugar and spice and festive themes.” 

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

