Two Nepalis steal Rs 10 lakh money and gold from employer's house, booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police booked a Nepali couple on Tuesday for allegedly stealing 18 tolas of gold and Rs 10 lakh in cash from their employer’s house, where they worked as domestic helps, at Nacharam on Monday. This is the fourth such incident in the city, involving Nepali domestic helps.

According to the police, Pradeep Kumar lives at HMT colony in Nacharam, with his wife, mother and two children. Two weeks ago, Kumar had met the accused Nepali couple through a mediator and employed them to do household chores and to look after his mother.

On Monday, after Kumar left for work, his wife and children went to a function in Medchal, leaving behind the elderly woman and the accused at home. When the three returned at night, they found all lights of the house switched off, the mother lying unconscious in her room and the valuables and cash stolen.