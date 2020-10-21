Vegetable prices soar in Hyderabad amid supply crunch due to rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prices of onions and tomatoes have continued to skyrocket in the city over the past few weeks, pinching the pockets of citizens already reeling under the pandemic. One of the reasons for the sudden price hike is that supply of vegetables from Maharashtra and Karnataka have dwindled due to floods and heavy rains there.

Most rythu bazaars in the city and the State get supplies of onions, tomatoes and potatoes from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. However, the arrival of onions to major markets in the city has been on a decline since the start of the month.

According to officials, this year the arrival of onions in rythu bazars in the city have dropped by more than 80 per cent. At the Bowenpally market, the arrival of the vegetable initially decreased from 1,451 quintals to 893 at the start of the month, but has now come down to 294 quintals. On Tuesday, onion markets across the city witnessed a bull run.

The average traded price of the vegetable in most markets was around Rs 8,000 to Rs 7,000 per quintal. In the Bowenpally market, prices rose from Rs 1,800 per quintal at the start of the month to Rs 8,000 per quintal now. Prices in local markets soared from Rs 36 per kg at the start of the month to Rs 100-120 per kg. Similar is the case with other vegetables, including potatoes and tomatoes.

"Vegetable prices have seen a huge increase as these crops were damaged due to heavy rains in Nasik and Kurnool. This year the rains have caused more damage. If it continues like this, prices will increase further," said a selection grade secretary from Bowenpally market.

